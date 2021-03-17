'Thak Thak' gang members who hit a crime 'century' arrested

Operating in pairs, Thak Thak gang members target motorists who keep their mobile phones or cash on their car seat or dashboard. One member distracts the victim by accusing them of driving his car over his foot, while the other knocks on the car window and starts crying. As and when the driver unlocks his car, they snatch his mobile phone or any other expensive belongings and flee.

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Two members of the 'Thak Thak' gang involved in more than 100 cases of theft in Delhi have been arrested by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch, police said on Wednesday.

The two arrested have been identified as Mohd Ayaz of UP's Meerut and Mohd Imran of New Delhi.

Police got the clue about the duo after the arrest of one of their accomplice Jabbar who was arrested from Delhi.

The Crime Branch team collected all information of cases having same modus operandi, visited all the victims to collect clues, worked out all available technical information related to the cases and visited all possible hideouts of the accused in Delhi and Meerut. Thereafter, on the basis of available clues and specific information, the police team laid a trap in the area near Golcha Cinema, Darya Ganj and apprehended the accused.

"According to the accused, they are involved in more than 100 cases with the same modus operandi. Other criminal involvements of the accused are being verified," DCP, Crime Branch, Bhisham Singh, said.

--IANS

zaz/vd