Thakur made Delhi Police's SCP, Special Cell, Srivastava SCP, Crime

Meanwhile, Devesh Chandra Srivastava, a 1995-batch AGMUT officer, who was earlier posted as Special Commissioner at the Economic Offences Wing and was simultaneously holding charge as the Special Commissioner, Crime, will now be designated as Special Commisioner, Crime, as the EOW has been merged with it.

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Senior Delhi Police officer Neeraj Thakur, who had the charge of the Special Cell as Special Commissioner, will now hold the post full time, an order said on Tuesday.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has cleared these transfers/postings as per the order signed by Deputy Secretary, Home, Pawan Kumar.

In a major reshuffle in the force on Saturday, as many as 40 senior officers, including 11 Special Commissioners and 28 DCPs and additional DCPs, were transferred and given new responsibilities.

The reshuffle came just a day after a shootout took place inside a courtroom in Delhi's Rohini court in which most wanted gangster Jitender Gogi was killed along with two other assailants.

This was the first major reshuffle after Rakesh Asthana took charge as Delhi Police Commissioner in late July.

Officials privy to the development had earlier told IANS that the transfers are part of a normal process and these rejigs are intended to bring more transparency and accountability in the system.

