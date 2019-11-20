Thane : Army to conduct 10-day recruitment rally next month

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Army will conduct a 10-day recruitment drive in Thane district for the Maharashtra youth from December 13 to December 23.

The rally is for the candidates who are domiciles of Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Nashik, Raigarh, Palghar and Thane districts of Maharashtra.

Recruitment is being conducted for soldier general duty, soldier technical, Soldier Technical (Aviation & Ammunition Examiner), Soldier Technical (Nursing Assistant), soldier technical (Nursing Assistant/Veterinary), soldier tradesman, soldier clerk/storekeeper technical, sepoy pharma, havildar surveyor auto cartographer and Junior Commissioned Officer (Religious Teacher) categories.



Candidates were required to register and apply online on the Indian Army website (ANI)

