Thane: Manipur girl killed grappling thieve

The victim, Kanmila Arangsew Raising and her friend Lalngursangi Cheuchema Famchun, were working with a spa salon in the Viviana Mall here.

Thane (Maharashtra), June 11 (IANS) A 27-year-old Manipur resident was killed when she fell out of an autorickshaw while fighting off mobile thieves. Police said on Friday that they have nabbed the two culprits from their hideout in Bhiwandi town.

Planning to returning home after work around 8 p.m. on Thursday, the duo caught an autorickshaw.

As the auto was passing near the Teen Haath Naka junction, two youths on motorcycle suddenly tried to snatch her phone, but as Kanmila tried to save it, she fell on the road from the running auto while the two thieves sped off in the darkness.

Kanmila suffered serious injuries on her head and Lalngursangi rushed her to the Highway Hospital where the doctors advised to take her to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in nearby Kalwe. She was declared dead while on treatment around 9.40 pm.

The Naupada Police Station registered Lalngursangi's complaint and launched their investigations by two teams, and using tech-intel, they managed to zero in on the two bikers, said Senior Police Inspector Anil Mangle.

"We nabbed the duo from their homes in Bhiwandi. They are Parvez Momin Ansari, 20, and Sohail R. Ansari, 18. We are ascertaining their past criminal records," said Mangle.

The police have lodged a complaint invoking IPC sections pertaining to robbery, conspiracy and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

According to Kanmila's relatives in Mumbai, she was at home in Manipur since the past nearly three months owing to the lockdown and had come Mumbai along with her three sisters earlier this week to start her new job at the spa beauty chain in the Viviana Mall.

