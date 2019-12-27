Thane Municipal Corporation decides to shift salary accounts of employees from private to nationalised banks

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Thane Municipal Corporation has decided to transfer salary accounts of employees from private banks to nationalised banks.

Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske said, "We have many accounts related to tax and salary of employees. All this is public money and we have directed to keep them in a nationalised bank instead of a private bank."



"We have acted on the order of the state home department and if one of the private banks is Axis bank then it is just a coincidence," he said.

When asked whether this decision was made after verbal spat between Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and Amruta Fadnavis, who is wife of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and who also holds a senior position at Axis Bank, the mayor said, "No it is not intentionally done and if the private bank turns out to be Axis bank then it is just coincidence." (ANI)

