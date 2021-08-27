  1. Sify.com
  4. Thane Police seize charas on Ahmedabad-Mumbai Highway, 3 arrested

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Aug 27th, 2021, 18:30:03hrs
Representative Image

Thane (Maharashtra)[India], August 27 (ANI): Thane Police has arrested three alleged drug peddlers and seized over eight kilograms of charas.

The arrest was conducted on Wednesday based on a tip-off that three people would be arriving with drugs from Gujarat near Kolhi Chichonti petrol pump on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Highway.
Police under the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate set a trap and arrested the trio in a car which also had a suitcase filled with total of 8 kilograms, 978 grams of Charas drugs estimated to be over Rs 26 lakh.
Waliv Police Thane has filed a case under relevant sections of the NDPS act on Thursday.

The trio has been sent to police custody till September 2 and further investigation of the crime is being done by Saponi SN Sangvikar, police said. (ANI)

