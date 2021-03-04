Thane police seizes over 44 kgs ganja, but accused manage to flee

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): The Kopri Police in Thane district of Maharashtra seized 44.36 kilograms of ganja worth over Rs 9.57 lakh but failed to arrest the alleged drug traffickers, a police statement said on Thursday.



According to the police statement, around 3 am, a police patrolling team spotted two persons carrying six bags on a rickshaw near the railway station in the district.

When the police questioned them, they said that it was just clothes and rice. When they told them to open it, the accused duo fled away.

A case has been registered against the accused under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Acts.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

