Thank you Houston for such amazing affection, says PM Modi

"Thank you Houston for such amazing affection! #HowdyModi," PMO tweeted.

The PMO also posted a video when the Prime Minister arrived at the dias before an estimated 50,000 strong crowd of Indian-Americans at the NRG stadium for the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in a rare gesture that signifies the close bond between India and the US.

The event being held at the NRG Football Stadium, one of the largest in the US, has been organised by the Texas India Forum (TIF), a non-profit organisation.

Modi is in Houston on the second of his seven-day visit to the US.