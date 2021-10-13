Thanks to Fadnavis, I remembered I was 4-time CM, quips Sharad Pawar

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Veteran politician and Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Wednesday took a sharp swipe at Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis over his statement that he "still feels the Chief Minister" of Maharashtra.

Addressing media persons, Pawar said if Fadnavis still considers himself as the Chief Minister, it only proves how deeply he is affected by his defeat two years ago and the Maha Vikas Aghadi, headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, taking office.