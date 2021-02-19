Tharoor slams Kerala Left Govt for dumping cricket for Army recruitment rally

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 19 (IANS) Thiruvananthapuram Congress Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor , known for his deep love for the game of cricket on Friday slammed the decision by the Pinarayi Vijayan government to dump hosting the India-South Africa women's cricket series to hold an Army recruitment drive at the prestigious Sports Hub-Greenfield Stadium, here.

The recruitment drive will take place from 26th February to 12th March.

In his tweet, Tharoor, wrote "Attention Kerala cricket lovers: I've thoroughly looked into the bizarre decision to schedule an Army recruitment drive at the Thiruvananthapuram Sports Hub at the expense of hosting the India-South Africa women's cricket series. This will damage the turf and jeopardise future events here".

The swanky Greenfield Stadium is regarded as one of the best cricket grounds in the country and in a short period it has staged three international cricket matches.

"At first I blamed Kerala Cricket Association ( KCA) for not fighting hard enough, and ILFS Group for allotting the grounds in disregard of cricket lovers in the state. I have now discovered documentary proof that the decision was wilfully taken by the anti-people State Government. It's another Leftist betrayal," wrote Tharoor.

"While pretending to be supportive of sports, the Government has deliberately tried to destroy the chances of international cricket in Thiruvananthapuram. There are dozens of places in the district where the Army could hold its recruitment. KCA itself offered another ground,".

"The state Government needs to explain and apologise to the people of Trivandrum and cricket fans across the state for this sabotage. We are proud of our Army and wish the best for them. But it is easily possible to spare the sports Hub for international cricket and hold an Army drive in a larger facility,".

"Why is the LDF Government deliberately attacking Kerala cricket's future? Why are they assaulting the wishes of people of Thiruvananthapuram? Do they think that using the Army as an excuse will absolve them of accountability for anti-people politics? Is cricket not proletarian enough?,".

"I challenge the Kerala Government to explain itself and to justify the unreasonable rejection of multiple viable alternatives. I can confirm this decision was appealed at much higher levels and the State Government remained impervious. The people want to know!," said an angry Tharoor.

--IANS

sg/ash