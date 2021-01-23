Tharoor's Kerala 'darshan' key to Congress manifesto

The Congress election supervisory committee led by its Chairman, former Chief minister Oommen Chandy has asked Tharoor to interact with all sections of the society and collect inputs for the manifesto.

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 23 (IANS) Senior leader and MP Shashi Tharoor will be travelling across all 14 districts of Kerala, meeting people ahead of preparing the Congress manifesto.

"The Congress manifesto will not be prepared hearing only Congressmen and party supporters, instead we want to get a feedback from the people and Shash Tharoor will be travelling across the state for getting inputs and feedback from the public before its preparation begins," said Chandy while speaking to the media.

Congress' coalition partner, the Indian Union Muslim League, is in for Tharoor playing a crucial role in ensuing assembly elections. The new responsibility of Tharoor has elated the Muslim League leadership.

IUML all-India Organising secretary and MP E.T. Mohammed Basheer told IANS: "Tharoor has huge acceptability among youths and all sections of the society and the feedback he will receive from the general public before the preparation of the Congress manifesto will be of immense help to the UDF."

