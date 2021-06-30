A truly limited edition book, the 1983 World Cup Opus will feature the untold stories and journeys of all 14 players and their manager. A collector's dream, the book will have a limited print run of just 1983 copies and will be available in 5 version;

* Player's Edition

* Captain's Edition

* Classic Edition



Knitted in nearly +1,50,000 words by some of the most renowned cricket writers like Rajdeep Sardesai, Vijay Lokpally, Ayaz Memon, R Kaushik and other, over +2000 images from archives, personal collections of the team and their families, artistic impressions from the publishing houses' creative team spread across some 830 pages with each measuring half a square/metre and the book weighing over 30kg, the 1983 World Opus is bespoke storytelling at its best.

On the occasion of the announcement, legendary cricketer Kapil Dev said, "The 1983 World Cup Opus is a larger than life book and almost an eye opener even for me! I am proud to be associated with this book that captures the momentous win by our team. I certainly hope each and every cricket lover will enjoy our journey through the 1983 World Cup Opus."

Amit Bhagchandka, India CEO and Publishing Editor, said, "The 1983 World Cup win is a memorable moment in India's cricketing and sporting history. We are honoured to have immortalized it for cricketing enthusiasts all over the country in the form of a magnificent Opus. The unprecedented scale and format of all Opus books makes them one of a kind and we're absolutely certain this new edition will be a collector's dream!"

The 1983 World Cup Opus will capture the journey match-by-match from round robin stage to the semi-final and the final. The legendary Kapil Dev and his team share their anecdotes, moments of glory and the spirit that made them defeat the mighty West Indies in the finals to lift the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The book will consist archived unseen images of matches, statistics and excerpts from some of the most influential people from Cricket as well as other walks of life. Each individual will share their perceptions of this historic moment and how it impacted their own lives -- the ecstasy, emotions, celebrations and the pride of being an Indian. The opus will also feature anecdotes from 100+ most prominent Indians from the field of sports, business, arts, entertainment and politics.

Karl Fowler, Global CEO Opus, Zenon Texeira, Creative Director Opus and Amit Bhagchandka, India CEO & Publishing Editor, represented the luxury publishing house. The book will be released later in the year and is available for pre-booking on the website www.thisisopus.com at 8:30 PM on June 25, 2021.

