  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. 'The Afghanistan Papers' a sordid tale of beneficiaries becoming foes (Book Review)

'The Afghanistan Papers' a sordid tale of beneficiaries becoming foes (Book Review)

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Aug 30th, 2021, 12:40:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Vishnu Makhijani
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features