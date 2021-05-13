The Bihar government extended lock down by 10 more days

Patna, May 13 (IANS) Keeping in view the 'positive impact' of its imposition, the Nitish Kumar government has decided to extend the state-wide lockdown in Bihar by 10 days.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the review committee and senior officials of the health department.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday tweeted about the development. "The infection rate has reduced during the lockdown period in Bihar with cases falling below the 10,000 mark in one day. It is helping break the chain of Corona in Bihar. Hence we have decided to extend the lockdown till May 25," Kumar said in a tweet.