The blockbuster bride at LFW 2019

The designers presented their line-up that comprised quintessential bridal lehengas, gowns, anarkalis, sarees, shararas and jackets on Saturday at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.

Mehta's collection called "TrenTradition" had a bohemian chic and festive approach. Colours ranged from hues of raspberry pink, pineapple yellow and powder pink in fabrics like silk georgette, crepe silk and silk organza in fluid, fuss-free silhouettes. The corset belts were definitely a hit for the show which was in association with Lakme Salon.

Ananya wore a hot pink, heavy embellished lehenga choli, giving the dupatta amiss. For designer Anushree Reddy, models walked down the ramp wearing contemporary lehengas that were heavily embellished with sequins and resham embroideries. The highlight of the show was the dark blue lehenga choli that had heavy jari work, paired with a purple dupatta. The neon pink lehenga with tube blouse was also a hit. Ananya donned an ivory, embellished lehenga, choli and dupatta.