The boy who clicked a selfie with Modi and Trump

On Sunday, at the NRG Stadium, as the Indian Prime Minister was escorting Trump inside the venue of Howdy Modi in Houston, they were greeted by a group of children of Indian origin. While most of them greeted the two leaders with folded hands and a swarm smile, a young boy used the opportunity to click a selfie which both the leaders happily obliged.

Not only Trump shook hands with the boy of Indian origin but Prime Minister Modi himself shared a video of it on the official Twitter handle of Indian Prime Minister that has received more than 54,000 likes so far. Modi tweeted: "Memorable moments from #HowdyModi when PM @narendramodi and @POTUS interacted with a group of youngsters."

Not just it got the tweeple talking but even Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur called it an "epic selfie". He also called it "A Selfie for Lifetime!" More than 50,000 Indian-Americans attended the "Howdy, Modi!" event in Houston on Sunday. The scale and grandeur of the event can be estimated by the fact many Congressmen, senators, Houston Mayor were in attendance apart from President Trump, of course. The event was organised at the NRG Stadium, one of the largest stadiums in US.