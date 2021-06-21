'The Business with Terror' probes ISI's role as terror sponsor

'Who's financing, planning and commissioning terror attacks in Europe' is the question that the documentary titled 'The Business with Terror' seeks to answer.

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) A documentary follows a trail that leads to Pakistans Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), which seems to not only fight terror, but sponsor it as well, German broadcaster DW, which aired the documentary, said in a report.

The film aims to find out who's backing the Islamist terrorists. Most of those who've carried out attacks in Europe were found to be lone wolves or members of small, independent cells, DW said.

In the documentary, award-winning author Daniel Harrich looks a bit deeper into the incidents. Leads take him to Brussels, Madrid and London, and to an organisation called the Lashkar-e-Taiba, or the "Army of the Righteous". It was founded by, and is closely linked to, Pakistani intelligence service ISI.

DW said Harrich's probe has uncovered those who were pulling the strings behind many terror has attacks. They are ISI officers, who often work in cooperation with and receive money from their German, French and US secret service counterparts.

"The filmmakers observe that when the fear of new attacks grows in the West, the more money it sends to its partners in Pakistan. And the more money these partners have, the more terrorist attacks are carried out," the report said.

'The Business with Terror' probes ISI's role as a sponsor of terrorism and asks: Where do we draw the line in cooperating with partner intelligence services?

As per reports, the documentary has shed light on the involvement of Paris attack conspirator Muhammad Ghani Usman, a Pakistani national and Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, in the planning and execution of the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Usman is in a French jail after being arrested in connection with the 2015 attack on the French capital.

According to reports, Usman was questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which was probing the Mumbai attacks cases, in 2019. According to NIA, Usman was in touch with David Coleman Headley, the Pakistan-origin US terrorist who plotted the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

