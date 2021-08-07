The Chambers introduces 'Innergise'



Created in consultation with Arya Vaidya Sala -- Kottakal, Kerala, a century-old institution of renown -- the dishes use simple cooking techniques like sauteing, steaming and grilling to ensure that the nutrient quotient of the ingredients remains intact.

The launch featured cuisine and meaningful discussions on healthy foods and cooking techniques with executive Chef Arun Sundararaj, who also shared useful tips to extract the maximum health benefits from fresh and seasonal ingredients.