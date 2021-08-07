The Chambers introduces 'Innergise'

Created in consultation with Arya Vaidya Sala -- Kottakal, Kerala, a century-old institution of renown -- the dishes use simple cooking techniques like sauteing, steaming and grilling to ensure that the nutrient quotient of the ingredients remains intact.
The launch featured cuisine and meaningful discussions on healthy foods and cooking techniques with executive Chef Arun Sundararaj, who also shared useful tips to extract the maximum health benefits from fresh and seasonal ingredients.
The elegant launch of this special wellness culinary sojourn was hosted at Albero -- the exclusive and beautifully designed restaurant at The Chambers, a magnificent venue at Taj Mahal, New Delhi with towering views of the Capital and monsoon washed green environs.
Rendezvous is a collection of curated events based on three pillars -- Epicurean, Engage and Entertain -- providing a collection of experiences from culinary delights and drinks, moderated panel discussions and performances by the best in Art and Culture, Music and Stand-Up Comedy.
(IANSlife can be contacted at Ianslife@ians.in)
--IANS
tb/