The curious case of 'General Rani' and ISI chief

"ISI Chief Faiz Hameed was caught by wife with another girl. When Najam Sethi said that Pakistani diplomats and generals go to USA to sleep with girls, it now feels completely true," tweeted a person by the name of Khizar Abbas.

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) The buzz in Pakistan about ISI chief Faiz Hameed allegedly getting caught by his wife with another girl and the banning of senior Pakistan TV personality Hamid Mir after he made the allegation is turning into a potboiler.

There is a video of Geo TV anchor Hamid Mir mentioning the incident without taking names, but he mentioned a 'General Rani'. He also indicated that perhaps the wife fired a shot.

"This issue is BURINING issue in Pakistan since yday when GeoTV Cheif anchor @HamidMirPAK was sacked after his house was attacked by Pak Army/ISI and Hamid Mir exposed this fact. Now imagine Punjab CM has Same "Friend" in Asoora Alam - a lady who sleeps with ISI chief!," tweeted another user by the name of Ash Dubey.

"This is where he referred to This female ... There is reference to ‘General Rani' ... Search about it... you will be amazed!!!!!," Dubey said while attaching Mir's video.

