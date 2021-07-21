The Decor Kart Launches Yet Another Store in Galleria Market, Gurugram

The launch of the new store entails new and widened offerings ranging across home accessories, kitchen and dining ware, accent furniture, and gift items. The launch also stages the reveal of the 'Rendezvous with Blue' collection -- a curation of blue and white porcelain pieces that have been revered for several hundred years. The collection houses ginger jars, temple jars, tea jars, wall-mounted vases, decorative kettles, and household accessories. The brand celebrated for products that feature durability as a fundamental requirement also launches an exclusive collection of Bone China Dinnerware. Known for its high level of crisp white colour, translucent body, and superior strength, bone china dinnerware are chip-resistant, durable, and lightweight -- perfect for everyday use.? The store will showcase a collection of lamps, accent furniture pieces, and wall decor that are currently exclusive to this store.

Focused on escalating the business by exploring various other markets, the brand plans to expand its physical footprint with 2-3 stores at prominent locations in Mumbai in the next year. The brand is receiving a number of queries from a global audience, hence, plans to open a facility in UAE in near future. The brand sees a lot of potential in this market as only a handful of international brands with limited design capabilities operate there when the audience deserves better and more versatile designs. Besides exploring new physical avenues for the brand, TDK is also investing heavily in improving customer experience on the website, has partnered with leading UI/UX designers, and overhauling the website creating a seamless experience for the customers. Therefore, they envision tremendous traction both offline and online.

Delighted on the expansion, Nihal Kalra, Co-Founder, The Decor Kart, adds, "Inspired by places near and far, The Decor Kart embraces the unique range of products that will make you fall in love with your home again and again. Following a new embarkment for the brand, this new store in the location will help us serve more customers along with enabling us to present a wide range of products in different categories and meet the surge in demand from the area."

The Decor Kart understands that even a small change in home decor can have a massive impact on how one feels about the space. Since people are now spending more time in their homes than ever, the brand wants to help them create the humble abode, one that is to look forward to spending time every day.

Store no -- SG-89, Galleria Market, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram, Haryana 122022

Website: www.thedecorkart.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedecorkart/?hl=en

