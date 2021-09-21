The first 24-hours multi-brand Food Plaza at New Delhi Railway Station

The launch of this multi-cuisine food plaza at the railway station has brought ten national and international brands such as KFC, Domino's, Haldiram's, Wow Momo, Doner and Burger, Mughal Lane, Roll Station and others under one roof. The two-levelled food court lures people with its exemplary exterior design that imitates the infra of a railway compartment and a vibrant colour palette to soothe the eyes. Spread across 6,000 sq feet, the seating capacity extends to 120 people on each floor.

Mihraz Ebrahim, Managing Director, PKS Hospitality, "We are grateful to the IRCTC and Indian Railway officials for trusting us in their vision to upgrade the railway station for a better customer experience. It is our immense pleasure to launch the first-ever multi-cuisine 24*7 food court, servicing both travellers and non-travellers at the railway station with globally recognized brands."

Shriram PM Monga, Co-Founder, SRED, "We are excited to launch a multi-utility food plaza that brings well established QSR brands to the railway station for the first time. This is our marquee project and we have conceptualized it to bring national and international brands to a small footprint that is still catering to three to four lakh people daily."

Union Minister of Railways Ashwani Vaishnaw launched the 24*7 food court at the Ajmeri Gate New Delhi Railway station, so people can enjoy an array of flavours.

