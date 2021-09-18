The Indian line-up at Global Citizen Live

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANSlife) International advocacy organisation, Global Citizen, in partnership with Wizcraft, has revealed the line-up of performers who will appear as part of the Mumbai moment in Global Citizen Live: Amit Trivedi, Ajay – Atul, Badshah featuring Aastha Gill & Tanishk Bagchi Ft. Zara Khan, Nikhita Gandhi and Yasser Desai.

Aastha Gill

The once-in-a-generation day of global unity will call on world leaders, philanthropists, and corporations to defend the planet and defeat poverty to take action on climate change, famine, and vaccine equity.

Speaking about this year's event, eminent Music Director and Singer Amit Trivedi commented "I am excited to be a part of the Global Citizen Live 2021. I believe in the causes supported by Global Citizens and stand in solidarity with artists all around the world in support. I am looking forward to performing at the iconic Gateway of India."

Expressing their joy to be a part of the show, stalwarts of today's Indian Music- musician duo Ajay-Atul said, "Our music represents the need of social assimilation because we were born on the land of social reformers. We have the utmost respect for everyone who is underprivileged, marginalized and everyone who is a victim of vices in the world. We are waiting for the day when we will voice our empathy on the Global Citizen platform."

Ajay and Atul

Expressing his optimism towards the upcoming event India's leading musician Badshah said - "I feel the time has come when the younger generation makes a firm resolve against the long-standing global issues such as extreme poverty, famine, vaccine distribution and reversing environmental damage. I believe in the vigour with which this generation will voice its concerns with the global ethos at Global Citizen Live, 2021."

One of the most sought-after musicians, Tanishk Bagchi said - "For me, music is the only vent to all my sentiments. It's an honour to be a part of Global Citizen Live 2021 and I'm looking forward to sharing the platform on a global level. While the world is slowly recovering from Covid, this kind of coming together of forces was the need of the hour. I am looking forward to contributing my best towards this cause."

The list of artists who are donating their time and talent to support the Global Citizen Live campaign in Mumbai includes Anil Kapoor (Hosting from Mumbai, India), with appearances by Sadhguru, Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Riteish Deshmukh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, among others.

Also joining hands to support Global Citizen for the third successive time is Venkateshwara Hatcheries' Venkys, as lead partners for the Global Citizen Live Campaign in India. Venkateshwara Hatcheries, celebrating 50 years of their enterprise, are long-term supporters of Global Citizen's initiatives in India, having been presenting partners of the Global Citizen Festival-Mumbai, and VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World, which was broadcast at the height of Covid-19 and called for global vaccine equity.

Global Citizen Live is supported by a corporate coalition, including Global Partners: Accenture, Cisco, Citi, The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, Google, Live Nation, P&G, Salesforce, Verizon, and campaign partners Hilton, WW International, and World-Wide Technology who will engage support from the private sector in driving new commitments toward the campaign's policy objectives. Access Bank is a Global Citizen Live campaign partner in Nigeria.

Campaign co-chairs include Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO of Cisco; Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi; James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company; Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines; Lorraine Twohill, CMO of Google; Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation; Marc Pritchard, CBO of P&G; Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce; Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon; and Mindy Grossman, CEO of WW International.

Executive Producers of the Global Citizen Live campaign include Michele Anthony for UMG, Francine Katsoudas, Tina Kennedy, Eric Ortner, Guy Oseary, Michael Rapino for Live Nation, Brian N. Sheth, Wassim "Sal" Slaiby and Chris Stadler.

The program will be executive produced by Jane Y. Mun, with producing partners Deviants Media, Diversified Production Services, Done and Dusted Productions, Ken Ehrlich Productions, Live Nation, Livewire Pictures, TMPL Motion Pictures, and U-Live (a UMG Nigeria company).

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

--IANS

IANSlife/tb