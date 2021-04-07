The lockdowns are key in continuing and enabling greatest wealth transfer in human history: Anmol Ambani

"This is not about health. This is about control," Ambani said in a tweet on Tuesday. "To control every aspect of your life".

The 29-year-old former executive director of Reliance Capital in a series of tweets questioned the lockdown and said these restrictions are enabling transfer of wealth.

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Anmol Ambani has lashed out at the new round of lockdowns and said "this is about control".

"Professional ‘actors' can continue shooting their films. Professional ‘cricketers' can play their sport late into the night. Professional ‘politicians' can continue their rallies with masses of people. But YOUR business or work is not ESSENTIAL. Still don't get it?," Ambani said underscoring that the common man is being impacted.

Ambani also said that lockdowns worsen inequality. For instance, shutting down of brick-and-mortar stores benefits digital and e-commerce companies, he said.

"It's no coincidence that the losses of the common man are gains of the wealthiest," Anmol Ambani said, adding that lockdowns accelerate this "wealth transfer."

In a series of tweets as images, Ambani said: "The lockdowns are key in continuing and enabling greatest wealth transfer in human history. The mistake is that the people think this is simply inefficient governance. It's not. It's a coordinated, thought out set of policies designed to enable a new world order to be brought in…It's no coincidence that the losses of the common man are gains of the wealthiest. That the closure of brick and mortar benefits digital and e-commerce. The farmer and his soil being corporatised and colonised. Data and privacy being harvested and sold to new age empires."

Another tweet by Ambani said, "These lockdowns were never about and have nothing to do with health. They destroy the backbone of our society and economy, from the daily wage workers, self employed and SMEs to the restaurants and dhabas, fashion and clothing stores. They completely destroy and diminish our health by closing gyms, sports complexes, playgrounds etc—exercise, sunlight and fresh air being some of the strongest pillars of good health and strong immunity."

In another tweet, Ambani said, "This is not about health. This is about control, and I would think most of us are unknowingly and unconsciously falling into the trap of a much larger and very sinister plan. To control every aspect of your life—A technocracy exactly like China—A totalitarian bio-surveillance facist (sic) state-controlled from the outside. But I have faith in India and Indian people. That we will resist this global coup d etat and not let our country get colonised even more. All we need to do is wake up to the truth. Stand for love, peace, unity and compassion."

