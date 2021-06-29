The Lodhi, New Delhi's signature flavours delivered at your doorstep

Serving up comfort with cuisines from its acclaimed restaurants, Elan, Perbacco, and The Lodhi Bakery, the property is serving guests in the safety of their homes. The menu offers an array of signature specials, savoury items, desserts, and more from the Indian, European and Oriental selection, which are delivery-friendly.

The hotel has taken every measure possible to ensure that the highest levels of sanitization go into preparing and packaging each dish with utmost care. The kitchen team wears prescribed Personal Protective Equipment at all times, and all kitchen areas and equipment are continuously and rigorously disinfected.

When it comes to food the presentation is as important as the taste, and the hotel has ensured this too is has The Lodhi's signature stamp of elegance and refinement. Beautifully packaged, the food can be laid out as is delivered complete with condiments and sides so all one need do is order.

Rajesh Namby, General Manager at The Lodhi, New Delhi shares, "It is in times like these that The Lodhi, New Delhi is determined not to restrict hospitality only to the hotel. We have always worked to put our best foot forward and endeavour to re-create our patrons' experience at The Lodhi in the comfort of their own homes. Keeping safety and hygiene as our topmost priorities, we're determined to deliver quality services at the doorsteps of our patrons. Our priority will always be to provide a fulfilling experience that extends the comfort to our customers whilst ensuring their safety at all levels."

