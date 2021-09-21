The men take home the Emmy for best fashion on the red carpet

Popular series 'The Queen's Gambit' star Anya Taylor-Joy opted for a halter Dior Couture gown with a bold yellow train. She undoubtedly scored a spot on the best-dressed list. Known for their illustrious body of work, actresses Catherine Zeta-Jones and Kate Winslet also attended the event. While 51-year-old Jones looked stunning in a burgundy Cristina Ottaviano slit gown paired with matching Louboutin heels, Winslet kept it safe in an all-black Armani Prive number. Joining the black bandwagon were Mindy Kaling in a Carolina Herrera gown, Kathryn Hahn in a Lanvin belted jumpsuit and Rita Wilson in a sparkling Tom Ford pantsuit.

Actress Kaly Cuoco's choice was a breath of fresh air. Nominated for her role in 'The Flight Attendant', the 35-year-old looked spectacular in a bright neon Vera Wang gown accented with flowers on the straps. Another one who turned heads at the event was Elizabeth Olsen who opted for a dress designed by her sisters Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen.

As for the men's fashion department, there were a few celebrities who made some bold choices on the red carpet. Comedy showcase 'Saturday Night Live' actor Bowen Yang might not have won, but his iconic silver heels grabbed all the attention. Television's favourite Dan Levy whose sitcom Schitt's Creek swept nine Emmys last year attended the event dressed in a royal blue asymmetrical suit. Striking prints, bold colours and statement jewels dominated the men's style choices.

Billy Porter, known for his very sensational fashion outdid himself sporting an all-black look featuring long sleeves, ruffled wings and gloves. The 'Pose' star completed his look with diamond jewels from Lorraine Schwartz.



