The Nirbhaya ordeal

<br>2013<br>Jan 3 : Delhi Police files charge-sheet against five adult accused for offences including murder, gang rape, attempt to murder, kidnapping, unnatural offences and dacoity.

Jan 28: Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) rules that sixth accused is a minor.

Feb 2: Five adult accused are charged with 13 offences including murder.

March 11: Ram Singh, the bus driver, is found hanging in his cell in Tihar jail.

March 21: Rape law in the country amended, new tougher anti-rape law to punish sex crimes, including death for repeat rape offenders.

Aug 31: JJB convicts the juvenile for gang rape and murder and awards three years term at a probation home.

Sep 10: Fast Track court convicts Mukesh, Vinay, Akshay, Pawan of 13 offences including gang rape, unnatural offence and murder of the woman and attempt to murder her male friend.

Sep 13: Fast track court awards death to all four convicts. Trial court refers the case to Delhi High Court for confirmation of death sentence.

Nov 1: The Delhi High Court starts hearing the case on a daily basis.

2014<br>March 13: The Delhi High Court upholds the death sentences awarded to the four convicts.

2015<br>Dec 20 : Delhi High Court refuses to stay the release of the juvenile. He walks out of a correction home after spending three years.

2016<br>April 3: Supreme Court begins hearing in the case.

2017<br>March 27: Supreme Court reserves verdict after nearly a year of hearing the case.

May 5: SC upholds death penalty of four accused - Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh.

2018 <br>July 9 : SC rejects review petition filed by Pawan, Mukesh and Vinay

Dec 13 : Nirbhaya's parents move Patiala House court seeking expediting the execution of convict

2019 <br>Oct 29 : Tihar Jail gives seven days time to Nirbahaya rape and murder convicts to file the mercy petition or else they will go to court and seek black warrants

Nov 8 : Vinay Sharma files mercy petition with Delhi government

Nov 29 : Home department of Delhi government rejects Vinay Sharma's mercy petition forwards the file to chief secretary

Nov 30 : Chief secretary rejects it and moves the file to Home Minister Satyendera (check spelling) Jain

Dec 1 : Jain rejects it and forwards it to LG's office

Dec 2 : LG rejects mercy plea of Vinay, gives approval to Delhi govt decisions

Dec 6 : MHA has sent to President, Delhi govt recommendation rejecting Vinay's mercy plea

Dec 10 : Akshay files a review petition in Supreme Court.

Dec 17: CJI recuses from hearing review plea.

Dec 18: SC rejects review plea; Akshay to file mercy plea before President in 3 weeks time. Patiala House Court to hear parent's plea on execution.