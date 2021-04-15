The Oberoi Group to further its sustainability initiatives

EESL will provide technical support and extend its procurement advantage through its partners across the energy sector. The potential energy efficiency measures will include lighting, electric motors & pumps, air-conditioning, ventilation systems, indoor air quality systems and electric vehicles along with charging infrastructure.

Speaking about this partnership, Mr. Saurabh Kumar, Executive Vice Chairman, EESL said, "Energy efficiency is becoming central to sustainable growth of businesses. EESL has pioneered energy efficiency improvement across India and empowered millions of people through its innovative schemes. Our partnership with The Oberoi Group stands testament to the exemplary vision and progressive approach of a hospitality leader in joining the forces of achieving sustainable development of the country."

Vikram Oberoi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of The Oberoi Group said, "Sustainability is at the core of our ethos at The Oberoi Group. It has always been our endeavour to identify and implement innovative, ecological solutions across our hotels and businesses. Several of our hotels are powered by renewable sources and are supplemented with energy efficient measures which have progressively reduced our carbon footprint. Our partnership with EESL further strengthens our commitment towards the planet and our vision of providing sustainable luxury experiences to our guests."

(IANSlife can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in)

--IANS

tb/