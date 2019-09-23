The USA loves India, Trump says after 'Howdy, Modi!'

Attaching the tweet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanking Houston for the "amazing affection", Trump posted: "The USA loves India!"

In another tweet, attaching the tweet of MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, with a video of the massive crowd at the NRG stadium, he remarked: "Incredible!"

The MEA spokesperson had tweeted" "That's a Texas-sized crowd! Electric atmosphere at the NRG arena in Houston as 50,000 strong Indian Americans wait for the historic occasion when PM @narendramodi comes on stage together with US President @realDonaldTrump at #HowdyModi."

President Trump had shared the stage with PM Modi at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in a rare gesture that saw both leaders reaffirm the close bilateral relations.