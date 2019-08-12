The way Centre has abrogated Article 370 is constitutionally questionable: Salman Khurshid

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Monday said that the way Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government at the Centre has abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is "constitutionally questionable".

"Today BJP decides to do away with Article 370. If they have something better than Article 370 that meets the objective of integrating Kashmir even more closely with India, nobody would have any objection. The way in which they have done it is constitutionally questionable," Khurshid told ANI here.



"Not quite sure politically it's very wise unless you come with something like an adequate or improved alternative so that our joint and the national consensus that Kashmir is an integral part and we strengthened this proposition. We don't think the BJP has shown anything of that kind yet," he added.

Parliament has revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, reorganising the state in two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it. (ANI)

