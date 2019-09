Jain, who also holds charge of Home, Power, Public Works Department, Industries, Urban Development and Flood, and Irrigation, hit out at the Delhi Police, saying thieves have no fear of the force.

"Theft in my house at Saraswati Vihar. All floors searched thoroughly for hours. Anti social element and thieves have no fear of @DelhiPolice," Jain said in a tweet.

Jain is an MLA from the Shakurbasti assembly constituency.