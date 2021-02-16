Theft in Haryana BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali's house

According to the police, Phogat, who was one of the contestants in this season's Bigg Boss, was away to Chandigarh when the alleged theft took place.

Chandigarh, Feb 16 (IANS) TikTok star and Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat has reported theft of jewellery, a licenced revolver, Rs 10 lakh cash and valuables from her house in Hisar town.

Phogat had left for Chandigarh on February 9. On her return on February 15, she found that the house was burgled, the police said.

The thieves also took away a digital video recorder which recorded and stored the footages of CCTV cameras.

Phogat, who had earlier landed in a controversy for allegedly beating up an official with her slipper, had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Assembly elections from Mandi Adampur, losing to Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi, the son of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.

--IANS

vg/arm