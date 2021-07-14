There are forces at work with a very different agenda in Afghanistan: Jaishankar

In his address at the meeting of the SCO foreign ministers' contact group on Afghanistan in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Jaishankar also emphasised the need for ensuring that Kabul's neighbours are not "threatened by terrorism, separatism and extremism".

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Wednesday that the future of Afghanistan cannot be its past and the world is against seizure of power by violence and force and it will not legitimise such actions.

"The challenge is to act seriously and sincerely on these beliefs. Because there are forces at work with a very different agenda. The world is against seizure of power by violence and force. It will not legitimise such actions," Jaishankar said.

He also called for ceasing violence and terrorist attacks against civilians and state representatives and pitched for settling conflict through political dialogue, and by respecting the interests of all ethnic groups.

The EAM said the world, the region and the Afghan people all want an "independent, neutral, unified, peaceful, democratic and prosperous nation".

"Peace negotiation in earnest is the only answer. An acceptable compromise that reflects the Doha process, Moscow format and Istanbul process is essential. The future of Afghanistan cannot be its past," he tweeted.

"A whole new generation has different expectations. We should not let them down," Jaishankar added.

The Doha process, Moscow format and Istanbul process are separate frameworks for dialogue to resolve the conflict in Afghanistan.

Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Tajikistan on the invitation of Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin to take part in the meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers. The meeting discussed the achievements of the organisation as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of its formation this year.

It will also assess the preparation for the upcoming SCO Council of Heads of States on September 16-17 2021 in Dushanbe and exchange views on the current international and regional issues.

