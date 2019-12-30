There are pockets in nation where social evils persist: Naidu

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 (IANS) Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu on Monday pointed out that though India has made significant strides on the economic and technological fronts, there are pockets in the nation where social evils persist.

"We live in times of turbulence. Increasing cases of discrimination based on caste, community and gender are a cause for great concern.

"We must not doubt in our mind that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. The caste system in our country is a vicious cycle," said Naidu while inaugurating the 87th Sivagiri Pilgrimage Meet at the Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala near here.

Sivagiri Mutt is the abode of Sree Narayana Guru and today it has become the supreme centre of worship for the followers of the Guru. "It is time for us to retrospect and take pragmatic steps. We must end all discrimination, we should abolish the caste system. India of the future must be caste-less and class-less. It cannot be made by mere Bills. We need political will and administrative skill for making that possible. "The nation we aim to build must have a place for everyone to reach their full potential and lead fulfilling lives by providing equal opportunities to one and all," added Naidu. "The movement to dispel the caste system must come within the heart and mind of society. It must be an intellectual revolution, a compassionate revolution, a humanitarian revolution," the Vice President said. sg/sdr/bg