There can only be dominance of Indians, not Hindus or Muslims:Bhagwat denounces lynching

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Stating that those indulging in mob lynching are against Hindutva, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday asserted that the law should punish them without any partiality."Cow is a holy animal but those who are indulging in lynching are going against Hindutva. Law should take its own course against them without any partiality," said Bhagwat addressing at the launch of the book 'The Meetings of Minds: A Bridging Initiative, written by Dr Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmed', here today.He further said, "the concept of Hindu-Muslim unity is misquoted because there is no difference between them as it has been proven that we are the descendants of the same ancestors from the last 40,000 years. People of India have the same DNA."Speaking at an event organised by Muslim Rashtriya Manch, which is the Muslim wing of the RSS, Bhagwat said there can never be any dominance of either Hindus or Muslims. "There can only be the dominance of Indians," Bhagwat said.Explaining the impact of politics on unity, he said that politics cannot unite people but it can be used as a weapon to distort unity."There are some works that politics can't do. Politics can't unite people. Politics can't become a tool to unite people but can become a weapon to distort unity, said the RSS chief."Hindu-Muslim unity is deceptive because we believe that we are all one, we are not two. I have heard a story of Prophet Hazrat Musa where he said that one cannot achieve anything by hurting someone's sentiments," said Bhagwat.He said, "We are one because of our motherland. No one ever needs to quarrel here. We have so many resources that we can take care of everyone. There are three factors that prove that we are all one. First motherland, second tradition and third we're descendants of the same ancestors from the last 40,000 years."He urged Muslims not to get "trapped in the cycle of fear" that Islam is in danger in India."But the so-called people of our country have instilled fear in the mind of the Muslims that if you live in harmony with the Sangh, your religion is in danger. If a Hindu says that no Muslim should live here, then the person is not Hindu. By saying this, one can become famous in the country, but he will not be considered as a Hindu after that."He stated that the Sangh wants to unite everyone and is not inclined to change its image and will engage in the welfare of everyone.Dismissing that his speech at this juncture is to gather votes in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, he said, "We neither intending for an image makeover nor for the votes of Muslims in the next election," he said.Bhagwat also recited a Shayari at the book launch event.Bhagwat said that the development of a nation was not possible without unity in the country. Basis of unity should be nationalism, the glory of ancestors, he added.He further said, "Sangh never said that only Hindu Rashtra has to be made but Sangh believes that only by taking all the people in our country together, we can make the whole nation better. The Sangh believes that we cannot stop anybody from worshipping someone. This country and society are ours. We have to take everyone along."(ANI)