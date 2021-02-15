There can't be so many vacancies in minority panel: Delhi HC

Justice Prathiba M. Singh was hearing a petition seeking filing up of vacancies. Petitioner Abhay Ratan Bauddh told the court that only the post of the Vice Chairman was functional, while six others are vacant since October 2020.

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Ministry of Minorities Affairs as to why various posts at the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) are lying vacant and directed it to submit a status report.

"There cannot be so many vacancies," the court observed and directed the Ministry to file a status report in 10 days. It has also been asked to explain why the posts are not filled up.

"The National Commission for Minorities cannot protect the interests of minority communities without its Chairperson, members Buddhist, Christian, Parsi, Sikh and Jain," the petition stated.

The plea, filed through advocate Vinay Kumar, also contended that not filling the vacant posts is affecting the safeguards and interests of the petitioner's Buddhist minority community.

The court has, however, removed the Prime Minister's Office from the list of respondents after Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma raised an objection, apprising the court that it has no role to play in the process of appointment.

--IANS

aka/vd