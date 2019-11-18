There is health emergency in Delhi: Manoj Tiwari in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): BJP lawmaker Manoj Tiwari on Monday said that there is a health emergency in the national capital and added that action should be taken against those responsible for the deteriorating quality of water.

"There is a health emergency in Delhi. In the rankings released by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BSI) on the quality of tap water, Delhi stands at the bottom. Action should be taken against those responsible," Tiwari said in the Lok Sabha.



Tiwari's comments came days after Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan cited a report by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and stated that the tap water in Delhi and several other cities did not comply with Indian standards of drinking water.

The national capital stood at the bottom, with 11 out of 11 samples failing on 19 parameters. (ANI)

