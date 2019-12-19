There is no alternative other than BJP: N V Subhash

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash on Thursday said that there is "no alternative party" in the country other than the BJP.

"There is no alternative other than BJP in the country. Whether it is Kerala or Tamil Nadu, everyone is looking for a new government," Subhash told ANI.



His comments came a day after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar said that the country needs an "alternative to the ruling BJP".

Extolling the party for its work, he said that since BJP came to power, it has passed all legislation that stood stalled for the past 60-70 years. (ANI)

