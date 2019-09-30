There is no problem: K'taka Dy CM on BJP lawmaker's comment over bypoll tickets to disqualified MLAs

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Amidst growing opposition among BJP leaders in Karnataka over the issue of election tickets to the 17 disqualified MLAs, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol on Monday asserted that there is "no problem" and that the national leadership will take care of the issue.



Speaking to ANI, Karjol said, "Our leader Yediyurappa made it clear that there is no problem at all. Ours is a national party and all the decisions will be taken at the national level by the leaders. It is unnecessary to create problems when there is none."

His comments came a day after BJP legislator Umesh Katti stirred the hornet's nest by saying that the disqualified MLAs will not be given tickets to fight the upcoming by-elections.

The BJP, which came to power with the help of these rebel Congress-JD (S) MLAs, is awaiting the Supreme Court order on their petition challenging the disqualification under the anti-defection law.

The top court will hear the matter on October 22. Prior to this, the Election Commission (EC) had slated the by-polls for 15 assembly constituencies for October 21 but later changed it to December 5 after the court refused to pass an urgent hearing into the petitions of the MLAs. (ANI)

