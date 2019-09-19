There is no rule of law, only law of ruler exists, says AAP leader on lynching

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Former Jharkhand Congress President, Ajoy Kumar, who joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, hit out at the Jharkhand government saying, there is no rule of law and only law of the ruler exists these days.

"There is no rule of law, only law of the ruler exists. Lynching in the 21st Century is a shameful thing. It is against the practices of Sanatan Dharma and also against the tenets of every religion," he told ANI."The main issue in politics should be related to serving the people," he added.Criticising the Jharkhand government further, Kumar said, "In Bihar and Jharkhand there are people who have gone to work in Delhi where they see good medical and education facilities. In Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, there is a medical college named as MGM which is so bad that if a patient is admitted there, he will die surely.""If the government in Delhi can give good medical facilities, then why can't the same be done by Jharkhand," he said.Earlier, Kumar joined the AAP in the presence of senior party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia here today.After being inducted into the party, Kumar said AAP is the answer to today's politics. (ANI)