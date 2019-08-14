There is secret understanding between TRS and Congress, says BJP leader Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday said that there is a secret understanding between the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Congress party.

The leader's comment comes after a TRS leader said that the BJP does not have footprints in the state.



"It is surprising that a TRS Minister said that there is no BJP in Telangana. The fact that they are saying that the Congress is stronger than the BJP in the state shows that there is a secret understanding between TRS and Congress party," Rao told ANI.

He said the Congress must have won due to some factors but their victory is not a great feat.

Earlier, the Congress had also alleged that the TRS and the BJP have hatched a "secret conspiracy" to damage the party in Telangana. (ANI)

