There may be religious, language profiling during NPR, says Congress

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Congress leader Sushmita Dev on Friday said that the BJP-led government may do "religious and language" profiling during the National Population Register (NPR) exercise and the party has real apprehensions over its intentions.

Addressing media here, Sushmita Dev said that there was a provision of holding NPR in the law and the Congress-led UPA government had also conducted it in some states.



She accused the Central government of changing the nature of NPR.

"We are suspicious of the intentions of the government," said the former Member of Parliament.

The Congress leader said the new questions included in the NPR exercise "give sufficient cause of concern" and it will be "disguised NRC."

"Profiling may take place in terms of caste and religion. That is our apprehension. It is a real apprehension," she said.

The Union Cabinet had last month approved the proposal for conducting the census and the updation of the National Population Register (NPR). (ANI)

