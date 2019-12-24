There may have been some communication gap on CAA, says Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): With protests held in several parts of the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Home Minister said on Tuesday that there might have been some communication gap on the part of the government in reaching out to people.

In an exclusive interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash, Shah said he had made it clear in his speeches in parliament during the debate over the Citizenship Amendment Act that no member from minority community will lose citizenship.



"I have no issue in admitting that there may have been some deficiency. But you can see my speech in Parliament. In that, I have said clearly that there is no question of any member of minority community losing citizenship," Shah said.

He was asked if there was a lack of communication from the government on Citizenship Amendment Act whose passage was followed by protests in different parts of the country including Delhi. People also lost their lives during the protests.

The Act grants citizenship to those Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians who fled religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)