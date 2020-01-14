There's a larger conspiracy, says Congress on DSP Davinder Singh's arrest

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): The Congress on Tuesday asked several questions related to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh, who was arrested a few days ago. The party stated that there is a larger conspiracy behind his arrest.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala stated that Congress had asked the government some questions, and it wants them answered.

"Who is Davinder Singh? What is his connection to Hizbul and other Jammu and Kashmir terrorists? For how long has he been acting as a conduit for Jammu and Kashmir terrorists as also may be other terror factory? Wasn't Davinder Singh connected to the 2001 and what is his connection, if at all, to the 2001 Parliament attack? What is Davinder Singh's connection to Pulwama attack where over 40 Jawans lost their lives when Davinder Singh was DSP?" Surjewala asked."Davinder Singh admittedly was bringing two terrorists and one conduit in his car to Delhi which police and government now says in lieu of Rs 12 lakh. I find the story preposterous and I find this explanation as hogwash. There is a larger conspiracy - at whose instance was Davinder Singh acting and bringing terrorists to Delhi as has been reported in many newspapers today. Are there any people who are in echelons of power who are involved with him? Is there is a larger conspiracy, is he only a small pawn or a carrier in the larger conspiracy that is unleashed," he added.Surjewala stated that these are questions that the Home Minister and the Prime Minister need to answer and added that Davinder Singh "cannot be a standalone carrier carrying terrorists to Delhi for the possible attack on the 26th January function."Jammu and Kashmir Police earlier today clarified that Davinder Singh has not been awarded any gallantry or meritorious medal by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)."It is to clarify that Dysp Davinder Singh is not awarded any Gallantry or Meritorious Medal by MHA as has been reported by some media outlets/persons. Only gallantry medal awarded to him during his service is by the erstwhile J&K State on Independence Day 2018," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet."For his Participation in countering a Fidayeen Attack by Terrorists at District Police Lines Pulwama on 25/26 Aug 2017 when he was posted there as DySP District Police Lines Pulwama. Media persons are advised to avoid speculative stories not based on facts," it continued.On January 12, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had said that during an operation in Shopian, one Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was arrested along with two wanted Hizbul Mujahideen militants.Vijay Kumar, Inspector General (IG) of Police had said, "Yesterday, during an operation in Shopian, one Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was arrested along with two wanted Hizbul Mujahideen militants, while they were travelling together in a vehicle on the National Highway."(ANI)