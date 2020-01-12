There seems to be conspiracy behind polluted water in Delhi: AAP's MLA Mohaniya

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Amid the ongoing debate on the issue of quality of water in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and Delhi Jal Board vice-chairperson Dinesh Mohaniya on Sunday alleged "conspiracy behind the increasing levels of ammonia in the water."

In a press conference, Mohaniya stated that the water crisis in Delhi occurred due to the presence of increasing levels of ammonia in the water coming from Haryana.

"There seems to be a conspiracy behind the increasing levels of ammonia in the water. While the neighbouring states have clean water, the water coming to Delhi contains ammonia. The question is why is this happening before the elections in Delhi," said Mohaniya.He further referred to Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ram Vilas Paswan, stating that the conspiracy appears to be because Paswan had previously accused the AAP over the quality of water in the area."People in Delhi should use water very carefully. Most of the problems might take place in Central and North Delhi. I have talked with the Haryana government, and will soon approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT)," said Mohaniya.A tussle over the quality of water in the capital had started on November 16 after Paswan shared the findings of a study conducted by BIS, which suggested that Delhi's tap water was the worst among major cities of the country and is no more fit for drinking without purification.Just a day after, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal rejected the findings of the report and challenged the Union Minister in a press meeting to share the addresses of the places from which BIS collected the samples. (ANI)