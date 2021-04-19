There was no second party in the crime: Kerala Police (Ld)

Mohan disappeared on March 21 along with his 13-year-old daughter, from here.

Kochi, April 19 (IANS) The Kerala Police who recorded the arrest of 40-year-old Sanu Mohan after he was taken into custody from Karwar in Karnataka on Monday, said that he has accepted that it was he who killed his daughter.

The case turned mysterious when the dead body of his daughter was recovered from a water body on March 22, near here.

Even though Mohan has confessed to killing his daughter, the police are yet to take that as the final conclusion and he is being questioned at the Thrikakara police station, here.

Speaking to the media here top police official C.H. Nagaraju said, even though he has admitted of the crime, our probe is going on as there is lack of consistency in his statements.

"He said that he wanted to end his life and before that he wanted to eliminate his daughter and he did that. But after doing that he could not do what he wanted to do. It is more or less confirmed that there was no second person involved in the crime," said Nagaraju and added that there are reports of the presence of alcohol in her body and this will have to be scientifically checked.

According to the police, Mohan after dropping his wife at her house near Alappuzha on March 21 along with their daughter left for another home.

Following no response about the whereabouts of both, the relatives reached the flat at Kochi and were shocked to find blood stains. It was only after the body of the daughter was recovered the next day, did the police get into the act.

"He has admitted of doing the crime and after strangulating her, he took the body and put it in the water body," said the police official.

The Kerala Police first registered a man missing case and launched a massive hunt to trace Mohan, but it was only last week that his whereabouts were traced to a hotel at Ollur near Mangalore in Karnataka.

Soon the police swung into action and he was taken into custody from Karwar and was brought to the Thrikakara Police station, here in the early hours of Monday.

After the customary medical checkups he is now being interrogated.

His wife has been asked to appear before the police.

Mohan is believed to have huge debts when he was in Pune before returning to Kochi a few years back and has since remained cut away from his family.

The police have launched a detailed probe and a team has left for Mumbai to probe Mohan's dealings there.

--IANS

sg/skp