There will be a new government in Kabul 'very shortly,' says PM Boris Johnson

London [UK], August 16 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it is clear there would be a new government in place in Afghanistan "very shortly" as he called on UK allies to "work together" to make sure the war-torn country does not become the "breeding ground of terrorism".



"It's clear there is going to be very shortly a new government in Kabul, or a new political dispensation, however, you want to put it," he said in an interview on Sunday.

Johnson described the situation in Afghanistan as "extremely difficult" and worsening, adding that, in his view, the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan was expected, CNN reported.

"I think it's fair to say the US decision to pull out has accelerated things," he explained. "We've known for a long time this was the way things were going."

The British prime minister added that his government's priority was first and foremost to UK citizens and Afghan support staff that helped the UK over the past two decades.

"I think it's very important that the west, collectively, should work together to get over to that new government, be it by the Taliban or anybody else, that nobody wants Afghanistan once again to be a breeding ground for terror," he said. "We don't think that it's in the interests of the people of Afghanistan that it should lapse back into that."

"We don't want anybody bilaterally recognizing the Taliban, we want a united position amongst all the like-minded, as far as we can get one," he added.

Johnson remarks come after the Afghanistan government collapsed earlier in the day with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country and the Taliban's entry into the capital, the New York Times reported.

Taliban terrorists are assuming control of the Afghan capital of Kabul and have taken control of the presidential palace after the country's president Ashraf Ghani fled to Tajikistan.

Reports suggest that the movement will soon proclaim the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan former President Hamid Karzai along with Abdullah Abdullah and former Mujahideen leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar have formed a Coordination Council in order to prevent chaos and manage affairs related to a peaceful transfer of power.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Sunday said that Taliban terrorists have been asked to enter the capital city of Kabul.

Mujahid, in an interview with Tolo News, also said that the security situation will remain under control in the city. (ANI)

