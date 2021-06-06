There's a different strategy behind CM Yediyurappa's resignation remark, says DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 6 (ANI): There are many tactics in politics and there is a different strategy behind chief minister BS Yediyurappa's remark on resignation, said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Sunday.



Talking to reporters at his residence in Sadashivanagar on Sunday, he said, "There are many tactics in politics. They say one thing and do another. Yediyurappa has a different strategy. He is a strong leader in state politics and the BJP. The BJP contested the elections under his leadership. He took away our party friends and formed the government."

He said the decision to replace Yediyurappa now rests with his party and they have nothing to do with it.

The KPCC president slammed the state government and said the BJP has lost its discipline and the common people are at the receiving end.

"Let the officers be transferred or do anything else. It is up to the government and its administration. When you look at media reports, it is clear that the entire administration has collapsed. Administratively there is no regulation. The only people who are suffering from this are the common people," Shivakumar added.

Earlier, Yediyurappa on Sunday stated that he will resign from the post the day the party high command asks him to quit.

While speaking to the media persons after paying a floral tribute to late former Chief Minister D Devaraj Urs at Vidhana Soudha, he said, "I will resign the day party high command asks me to quit. I do not speak about the rumours and the speculation created by some of the ministers and legislator."

"High command has given me the opportunity - I am trying to utilise it and I am trying to serve the people. I do not want to comment on the rumours of whoever speaks against me. If my high command wants me to resign, I will resign. I myself am involved in working for the development of the state," he added. (ANI)

