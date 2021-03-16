There's a need for third front in the country: Sharad Pawar

"There is a need for a third front in the country but it has not been given a shape yet. We have been talking to different parties. Sitaram Yechury has also stated the need for it today," Pawar said.He further stated that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed the Left's happiness at former Congress leader PC Chacko joining the NCP."Kerala CM called me and told me that the Left is happy with PC Chacko joining the NCP," said Pawar.Chacko, on Tuesday, met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and joined the party.The NCP supremo asserted that there were no problems in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which comprises the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, further assuring that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was working properly."There are no problems in Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray is working properly," said Pawar.After joining the NCP, Chacko expressed the need for unity in the Opposition to emerge as an alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the initiative for the same was absent in the Congress."Today, the need is the unity of the opposition. A united opposition should emerge as an alternative to the BJP. I don't see that initiative in the party which I was a member of earlier," said Chacko. (ANI)