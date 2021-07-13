There's difference between govt, party functioning: Nana Patole after his Congress' growing influence remark stirs row

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): After his statement "Congress' growing influence in Maharashtra" stirred a row, Nana Patole, the State Congress Chief, on Tuesday stated that one should understand the difference between government and party functioning.



"It is the duty of the leadership of every party to encourage their cadre. We should understand government functioning is different and party functioning is different," Patole said in a press conference here.

On Tuesday, Patole had said that his party will emerge as number one in the state, maintaining that everything is fine in the alliance.

"People will see, Congress in Maharashtra will become the number one party in the state. Many people are miffed over the party's growing influence over the state," he had said amidst reports of the growing rift between Maharashtra's ruling alliance -- Maha Vikas Aghadi.

On Maratha and Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation, he said: "In today's Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) meeting, we discussed issues of Maratha and OBC reservations. Our leaders will meet Sharad Pawar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on this issue and we will take forward our demand from the Centre to provide necessary data to give reservation to these communities."

Responding to a question on Uttar Pradesh's Population Policy, he said: "These people are like Chameleon they change colour. When Sanjay Gandhi ji said the same thing ( on population control) they opposed him, and now for the Uttar Pradesh election they are raking up the issue of population control again."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adtyanath on Sunday unveiled the state's Population Policy 2021-2030 on the occasion of World Population Day.

He had said that every community has been taken care of in Population Policy 2021-2030. (ANI)

