There's no question of divorce as marriage was not valid in eyes of law: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 9 (ANI): Regarding the talk about her divorce from businessman Nikhil Jain, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan on Wednesday issued a statement saying that the question of divorce does not arise as the marriage was not valid in the eyes of the law.



"Being in a foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. Moreover, since it was an inter-faith marriage, it requires validation under Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per court of law, it is not a marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise," her statement said.

"Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself. Thus, my actions must not be questioned based on "separation" by the media or anybody I am not related to," it added.

The Basirhat MP also said that the alleged marriage is not legal, valid, and tenable and thus, was not a marriage at all in the eyes of the law.

The actor-turned-politician went on to say that her visit to any place, for business or for the purpose of leisure, should not concern anyone from whom she has separated. All her expenses have always been borne by her contrary to claims by "someone", she said.

It is noteworthy that Nusrat Jahan, after securing Lok Sabha seat from West Bengal's Basirhat, had taken oath in Parliament calling her name as "Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain". (ANI)

